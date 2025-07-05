WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | russia | war

Ukraine Warns of Possible Russian Attack in Kharkiv Region

Saturday, 05 July 2025 11:31 AM EDT

Ukraine's top military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi warned Saturday of a possible new Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region, a part of northeastern Ukraine which has seen heavy fighting since Russia invaded in 2022.

Moscow has been slowly grinding its way through Ukrainian lines along several parts of the frontline this summer, throwing forth continuous waves of infantry as it seeks to press home its advantage in men and munitions.

Russian forces have already pushed into northern Ukraine's Sumy region over the past months, carving out a small foothold there.

"I dedicated two days to working with units in Kharkiv region," Syrskyi wrote in a post on the Telegram app.

He said he spent the time talking to commanders, studying the situation in the area and the needs of troops there.

"The Russians are looking to press with numbers, but we have to be ready, use appropriate tactical and technological solutions not to allow the (Russians) to move forward," Syrskyi said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


