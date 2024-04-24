WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | russia | war | kharkiv | imperialistic | aggressions

Russian Attack Injures 6 in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 08:28 AM EDT

Russian missiles damaged residential buildings and injured six people in Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv early Wednesday, Gov. Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

The attack damaged three residential buildings, two offices, three non-residential buildings and a gas pipeline in the central district of the city, according to the governor's statement.

Some 568 windows and 33 cars were damaged, Synehubov said.

The city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, told Ukranian TV that two S-300 missiles were used in the attack but did not cause significant damage to the residential areas of the city.

Russia's RIA state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources within Russian forces, that their attack hit soldiers' quarters in Kharkiv where Ukrainian military personnel were stationed.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Terekhov said the work to repair the gas pipeline continued as the city raced to restore gas supply to the impacted part of the city on Wednesday morning.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian missiles damaged residential buildings and injured six people in Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv early Wednesday, Gov. Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.
ukraine, russia, war, kharkiv, imperialistic, aggressions
152
2024-28-24
Wednesday, 24 April 2024 08:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved