ukraine | russia | war | air defenses | weapons | aid

Ukraine Calls for More Air Defenses Amid Russia's Bombardments

Monday, 25 March 2024 08:08 AM EDT

The Ukrainian foreign minister called on international allies to supply more air defenses to his country following a Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Monday morning.

"There are no atrocities Russian bastards would not commit, including an attempt of a ballistic strike at the heart of a multimillion city," Dmytro Kuleba, the minister, said on X.

"This is a reminder that Ukraine urgently requires more air defense, particularly Patriot systems and missiles capable of repelling any Russian attack," he said.

