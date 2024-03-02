4 Killed by Russian Drone Attack on Ukraine's Odesa

Four people including a 3-year-old child were killed and eight others wounded when a Russian drone hit an apartment block in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Saturday, authorities said.

At the scene, smoke poured from rubble strewn across the ground where the drone had ripped a several-story sized chunk out of the building.

Clothes and furniture could be seen among the ruined mass of concrete and steel hanging off the side of the ruined apartment block.

"Russia continues to fight civilians ... One of the enemy drones hit a residential building in Odesa – 18 apartments were destroyed," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post.

Ukraine's State Emergencies Service posted photos including of a dead toddler being placed in a body bag by rescuers.

"This is impossible to forget! This is impossible to forgive," it wrote. It said five people including a child had been rescued alive.

According to Zelenskyy, the drone was a Shahed supplied by Iran. Russia has launched several thousand of these long-range winged drones throughout the war at targets deep inside Ukraine.

"My husband quickly ran out to help people ... then I saw people running out and I understood people had died in there," said Svitlana Tkachenko, who lives in a neighboring building.