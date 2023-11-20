2 Killed in Russian Shelling of Ukraine's Kherson

Two people were killed early Monday after Russian forces shelled a parking lot in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, authorities said.

Regional prosecutors opened a war-crimes investigation into the artillery strike, which occurred at around 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) and injured one other person, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

Kherson Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said the two dead were drivers for "a private transport business."

Images posted on Telegram showed firefighters dousing cars that had been blasted apart, one day after a separate strike on the city wounded five people, including a 3-year-old girl.

Russian forces have regularly shelled Kherson from across the Dnipro River since the regional capital was deoccupied by Ukrainian troops last November.

Ukraine said last week it had secured a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro and that its troops were trying to push Russian forces further back.