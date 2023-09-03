Governor: Ukrainian Drone Sparks Fire in Russia's Kurchatov

A nonresidential building in the western Russian city of Kurchatov caught fire on Sunday after an attack by a Ukrainian drone but emergency services put the fire out and there were no casualties, Roman Starovoit, governor of the Kursk region, said.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Starovoit did not say which building was affected. Ukraine's Babel online outlet quoted an unnamed source as saying a drone hit a building belonging to the FSB security service.

Starovoit also blamed a Ukrainian drone for damage to a building facade in Kurchatov on Sept. 1.

Kurchatov is home to one of Russia's biggest nuclear plants, but there were no reports it was affected in either incident.