Tags: ukraine | russia | war | zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: More Than 1,100 Russian Dead in Less Than a Week

volodymyr zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (AFP via Getty)

Sunday, 12 March 2023 03:42 PM EDT

Russian forces suffered more than 1,100 dead in less than a week of battles near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the focal point of fighting in eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

"In less than a week, starting from 6th March, we managed to kill more than 1,100 enemy soldiers in the Bakhmut sector alone — Russia's irreversible loss, right there, near Bakhmut," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

He said Russian forces had also sustained 1,500 "sanitary losses": soldiers wounded badly enough to keep them out of further action. Dozens of pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed, as were more than 10 Russian ammunition depots.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


