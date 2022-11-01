Ukraine's Call to Expel Russia from G20 Likely to Fail

Ukraine has called for the Group of 20, a summit for the world's leading economies, to expel Russia after its drone attacks on Kyiv, Newsweek reported. However, one geopolitical expert says there was no consensus among the coalition to make such a move.

Two weeks out before the summit in Bali, Indonesia, beginning Nov. 15, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Oleg Nikolenko, tweeted Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir "Putin publicly acknowledged ordering missile strikes on Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure."

"With his hands stained in blood," the spokesman continued, "he must not be allowed to sit at the table with world leaders. Putin's invitation to Bali summit must be revoked, and Russia expelled from G20."

Despite the spokesman and other western nation's calls for condemning Russia, that sentiment has not been as widely echoed in countries outside the de facto NATO bloc of countries, Jonathan Eyal, associate director of the Royal United Services Institute, said.

"It was rather self-indulgent of Western countries to come up with the idea of getting Russia out of the G20," Eyal said. "The Indonesian hosts of the G20 made it clear from the beginning that they have no such intention. There's absolutely no consensus at all in the G20 on the subject."

The think tank associate director continued, adding that votes in the U.N. General Assembly in March blaming Russia for the attack may have been "touted as a great victory by Western diplomats." Still, "formalized voting in the U.N. General Assembly," he adds, "masked a very big failure in explaining the Western position and narrative."

"There's a widespread belief in the Global South that Russia was egged on, irritated, provoked into this one. There is a deep resentment of the West for all its colonial past and everything else that is definitely much stronger than any suspicion of Russia."

So far, as of Tuesday, no known reports have confirmed if Putin will attend the summit.

Still, Indonesian President Joko Widodo maintains he wants to use the meeting to push for a resolution. But U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that President Joe Biden is not interested in sitting "down with Vladimir Putin."

According to a poll from Data for Progress, 57% "of Americans support U.S. negotiations to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, even if it means Ukraine making some compromises with Russia."