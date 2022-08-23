×
Tags: ukraine | russia | war

Ukraine Strikes Administration Headquarters in Donetsk, Russia-Installed Separatists Say

the administration building of the donetsk people's republic
The administration building of the Donetsk People's Republic, which was damaged by shelling, is seen in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic. (Ilya Pitalev / Sputnik via AP)

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 08:45 AM EDT

Ukrainian forces shelled a building housing the local administration headquarters in the center of separatist-controlled Donetsk on Tuesday with Western-supplied weapons, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russian-installed officials.

Three people were killed in a series of strikes on Donetsk, which has been under the control of Russian-backed separatists since 2014, on Tuesday, the Russian-installed mayor of Donetsk said in a post on his Telegram channel.

A separatist official said at least one of the shells used in the attack was fired from a U.S.-made HIMARS artillery system, Russian state news agencies reported.

Western officials have warned of a possible escalation in fighting in Ukraine this week, as Wednesday marks six months since Russia's invasion. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

