Trump Speaks to Ukrainian and NATO Leaders after Putin Summit Reaches No Deal to End war

Saturday, 16 August 2025 03:00 AM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Alaska and also was talking with NATO leaders early Saturday, the White House said.

Trump secured no agreement to end Russia’s war in Ukraine even after rolling out the red carpet for Putin.

Trump said that “there’s no deal until there’s a deal,” after Putin claimed the two leaders had hammered out an “understanding” on Ukraine and warned Europe not to “torpedo the nascent progress.”

During an interview with Fox News Channel before leaving Alaska, Trump insisted that the onus going forward might be on Zelenskyy “to get it done,” but said there would also be some involvement from European nations.

Trump did not speak to reporters on his flight back to Washington. When his plane landed, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump was on the phone with NATO leaders after a lengthy call with Zelenskyy.

There was no immediate comment Saturday from Zelenskyy or from European leaders.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


