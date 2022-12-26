×
ukraine | russia | vladimirputin | negotiate | peace

Ex-US Ambassador to Ukraine: Putin Ready to Negotiate Because He's 'Losing'

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sputnik via AP)

Monday, 26 December 2022 10:42 PM EST

The former United States ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor, told CNN that Russian President Vladimir Putin is now ready to negotiate because he is losing the battle in Ukraine.

Putin is now ready for some peace negotiations with Ukraine, CNN's Wolf Blitzer told Taylor.

"Of course, he is," Taylor responded. "He's losing on the battlefield. All he can do is attack civilian targets and make Ukrainians miserable ... and he's being pushed out of the country."

"So now he would like to stop, negotiate, cease-fire, hold on to what he's got, and put the burden on Ukraine. Ukraine has said, 'We're happy to negotiate; the Russians just need to get out of our country."

Monday, 26 December 2022 10:42 PM
