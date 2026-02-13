WATCH TV LIVE

Ukraine Hopes for 'Serious and Responsible' Talks With Russia in Geneva

Friday, 13 February 2026 08:22 AM EST

Ukraine hopes for "serious and responsible" talks with Russia backed by the U.S. in Geneva on February 17-18, the head of Kyiv's delegation said on Friday.

The Ukrainian team remains the same and was "formed taking into account the military, political, and security components of the process," Rustem Umerov said on the Telegram app.

Moscow announced earlier on Friday that the Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky will head the Russian delegation instead of Igor Kostyukov, its head of military intelligence.

President Donald Trump later Friday encouraged Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to move quickly on talks with Russia.

"Russia wants to make a deal, and Zelenskyy is going to have to get moving," Trump said. "Otherwise he's going to miss a great opportunity. He has to move." 

Reuters contributed to this report.

