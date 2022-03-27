Ukrainian MP Accuses Russian Soldiers of Sexually Assaulting Women

A member of the Ukrainian parliament has accused Russian soldiers of raping and sexually assaulting women, saying that Ukraine would "not be silent" in the face of the crimes.

MP Maria Mezentseva in a TV interview said a woman in Brovary, a suburb of Kyiv, was raped in front of her child. The prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, said Wednesday that the rape was being investigated by authorities and that a warrant was out for the Russian soldier’s arrest.

Mezentseva told Sky News Sunday that "there is one case which was very widely discussed recently because it’s been recorded and proceeded with [by] the prosecutor’s office, and we’re not going into details, but it’s quite a scary scene when a civilian was shot dead in his house in a small town next to Kyiv. His wife was – I’m sorry but I have to say it – raped several times in front of her underage child."

The soldier is believed to have threatened the child after the attack, the Guardian reports.

Rape and sexual assault are considered war crimes and a breach of international humanitarian law.

Mezentseva said "justice has to prevail," and that cases were being underreported.

Mezentseva hopes that the UK would help pass on expertise on how to support post-crime victims, telling Sky News that "that’s why, you know, when we’ve been talking to Boris Johnson, when we will be talking to your Home Office, when we’ve been talking to MPs of UK, we’ve also raised this issue that this aftermath, which we are dealing with right now, the aftermath of war, has to be taken very cautiously, very seriously, and to take into account the UK experience and experience of other countries, which can help us in dealing with psychologists, and how to help these people to actually live over these cases, to keep going afterwards, to keep living."

"We will definitely not be silent," Mezentseva stated.