Moscow Loyalist Criticizes Russian Army Leadership for Losses In Ukraine

A Moscow loyalist and Chechnya's leader reportedly criticized the Russian army's leadership for losing occupied territory to a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

In an audio message posted to his Telegram channel Sunday, Ramzan Kadyrov also suggested Russia President Vladimir Putin might not be aware of the real state of affairs, The Guardian reported.

"If today or tomorrow no changes in strategy are made, I will be forced to speak with the leadership of the Defense Ministry and the leadership of the country to explain the real situation on the ground to them. It's a very interesting situation. It's astounding, I would say," said Kadyrov, a former rebel turned Kremlin ally who rules Chechnya, said, The Guardian reported.

"They have made mistakes and I think they will draw the necessary conclusions," Kadyrov said in the message.

Ukraine said it ousted Russian forces from the occupied territories to the northeastern border as Russian strikes caused power outages across the country.

Kadyrov's sharp rebuke came as nearly 30 Russian municipal deputies signed a petition calling for Putin to resign, The Hill reported.

Since the Russian invasion began in February, the Kremlin has focused on silencing liberal voices critical of the war, The Guardian noted — but as things worsen on the battlefield, Putin faces a dilemma on how to respond to supporters who now want Russia to commit more forces to the war to turn the tide.

Units from Chechnya have taken part in Russia's war effort, the news outlet pointed out — and is one of the few Russian political figures whose messaging the Kremlin doesn't fully control, the news outlet reported.

Kadyrov, appointed by Putin to lead the Russian North Caucasus republic, was sanctioned by the United States in 2020 for human rights abuses.