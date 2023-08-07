×
Tags: ukraine | russia | prisoner swap | war

22 Ukrainian Soldiers Return Home From Russian Captivity

Monday, 07 August 2023 09:08 AM EDT

Russia and Ukraine carried out the latest in a series of prisoner exchanges on Monday, with 22 Ukrainian soldiers returning home, a senior Ukrainian official said.

Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said the released servicemen included two officers, sergeants and privates who fought in different parts of the front. Some of them were wounded.

A video posted on Telegram showed soldiers wrapped in blue and yellow Ukrainian flags posing for pictures and shouting "Glory to Ukraine." "Today we have returned 22 Ukrainian fighters home from captivity," Yermak said, adding the oldest of them was 54 years old and the youngest 23.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Yermak gave no other details on the exchange.

Russia and Ukraine have periodically exchanged groups of prisoners in the course of the war, now in its 18th month.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


