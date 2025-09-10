WATCH TV LIVE

Ukraine: Russian Drones Flying Into Poland Show Putin's Impunity

Wednesday, 10 September 2025 09:27 AM EDT

Ukraine's foreign minister said on Wednesday that Russian drones flying into Poland during an attack on Ukraine show Russian President Vladimir Putin's impunity and his expansion of the war.

"Putin just keeps escalating, expanding his war, and testing the West," Andrii Sybiha said on X.

"This situation shows that finally the decision needs to be taken to enable partner air defense capabilities in neighboring countries to be used to intercept drones and missiles in the Ukrainian air space, including those approaching NATO borders." 

