Ukraine, Allies Plan Peace Summit Without Russia

A top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kyiv and its allies are planning a summit of global leaders aimed at ending the war on its terms, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Russia is excluded from the discussions.

"We require a unified plan of the responsible civilized world that really wants to live in peace," said Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy's chief of staff.

European officials are working with Kyiv to draft Kyiv's 10-point peace plan to make it more acceptable for India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and China, according to the report.

One official told the Journal they were hopeful Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend, but were not sure about Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"The process is not possible without the whole world, including the leaders of the global south," Yermak added.

Zelenskyy made a major push to court the Global South this month in response to peace moves from some of its members. He attended the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia on May 19, holding talks with host Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Iraq, and other delegations.

He then flew to Japan where he met the leaders of India and Indonesia – important voices in the Global South – on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit of major economic powers in Hiroshima.

While Kyiv has staunch backing from the West in its struggle against the Kremlin, it has not won the same support from the Global South – a term denoting Latin America, Africa, and much of Asia – where Russia has invested diplomatic energy for years.

Zelenskyy first laid out a peace formula last October and urged G-7 leaders at a summit last week in Japan to help coordinate diplomatic steps to bring an end to the war.

The plan envisages the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian land.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.