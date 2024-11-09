WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | russia | north korea | war

Ukraine's Syrskyi: NKorean, Russian Troops to Fight Side by Side

Saturday, 09 November 2024 04:14 PM EST

Ukraine's top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on Saturday that there were reports North Korean troops were preparing for combat alongside Russian forces.

"We have numerous reports of North Korean soldiers preparing to participate in combat operations alongside Russian Forces," Syrskyi wrote on Facebook of his conversation with Christopher Cavoli, a senior U.S. general who heads the U.S. European Command.

Syrskyi said the situation in front line sectors of the more than 2-1/2-year-old war with Russia remained "difficult and show signs of escalation."

