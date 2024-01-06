×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | russia | north korea | missiles | war | weapons | kharkiv

Ukraine Shows Evidence Russia Fired North Korea Missile at Kharkiv

Saturday, 06 January 2024 09:40 AM EST

The Kharkiv region prosecutor's office provided further evidence Saturday that Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles supplied by North Korea, showcasing the fragments.

A senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that Russia hit Ukraine this week with missiles supplied by North Korea for the first time during its invasion.

Dmytro Chubenko, spokesperson for the prosecutor's office, said the missile, one of several that hit the city of Kharkiv on Jan. 2, was visually and technically different from Russian models.

"The production method is not very modern. There are deviations from standard Iskander missiles, which we previously saw during strikes on Kharkiv. This missile is similar to one of the North Korean missiles," Chubenko told media as he displayed the remnants.

He said the missile was slightly bigger in diameter than the Russian Iskander missile, while its nozzle, internal electrical windings, and rear parts were also different.

"That is why we are leaning towards the version that this may be a missile which was supplied by North Korea."

Chubenko declined to give the missile's exact model name.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with several missiles this week, killing two people and injuring over 60 in one of its biggest missile and drone strikes since the start of the large-scale war in February 2022.

North Korea has been under a United Nations arms embargo since it first tested a nuclear bomb in 2006.

U.N. Security Council resolutions – approved with Russian support – ban countries from trading weapons or other military equipment with North Korea.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Kharkiv region prosecutor's office provided further evidence Saturday that Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles supplied by North Korea, showcasing the fragments.
ukraine, russia, north korea, missiles, war, weapons, kharkiv
252
2024-40-06
Saturday, 06 January 2024 09:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved