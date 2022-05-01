Ukraine: Russia to Open New Military Front From Moldova

Russia will try to open up a new military front against Ukraine from Moldova, Ukrainian military sources told The Times on Sunday.

"We believe the Kremlin has already taken the decision to attack Moldova," one source said. "The fate of Moldova is very crucial. If the Russians start to take control, we will, militarily, be an easier target and the threat to Ukraine will be existential."

The source said there were a "number of indicators" pointing to an attack in the near future on Moldova, which has a very small army.

Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister Nicu Popescu told journalists last week that the country is facing a "very dangerous new moment" after a series of explosions damaged two radio towers that broadcast in Russian in Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova, Yahoo reported.

Kyiv has alleged that the explosions were set off by Moscow as a pretext for Russian troops advancing to Transnistria, and using it as a military platform for further operations in Ukraine, according to the Asian Times.

A successful takeover of Moldova, which was formerly part of the Soviet Union, would lead to Russian soldiers moving into the Black Sea port of Odesa, in Ukraine, from the west.

Concerns about Moscow’s intentions were raised recently when Russian military commander Rustam Minnekaev said that the Kremlin intended to set up a land corridor through southern Ukraine to Transnistria, the Asia Times reported.

Russia has long sought to keep Moldova, which earlier this year applied for European Union membership, in its political sphere of influence.

In addition to its small and weak army, Moldova is one of the poorest countries in Europe, with its energy sector almost entirely dependent on Russian gas.

This makes it difficult for Moldova to escape the Kremlin orbit, despite its pro-European political orientation.