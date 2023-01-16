Ukrainian Governor: 44 Strikes by Russia, Including on Kindergarten

As the war in Ukraine grinds on, Russian forces struck a region in the country 44 times, including a kindergarten and a school, a Ukrainian governor said.

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky told Newsweek on Sunday that areas attacked in his region included the communities of Bilopillia, Khotin, Seredyna-Buda, and Krasnopillia.

According to Zhyvytsky, Russian forces attacked Krasnopillia with mines and drone explosives, while Bilopillia was shelled 15 times by mortars, damaging a school. In the Khotin community, a kindergarten and school stadium were damaged by other attacks.

The Kyiv Independent newspaper reported there were no reports of casualties.

Situated along the Russian border in northeastern Ukraine, the Sumy Oblast is subjected to daily shelling.

After 326 days of conflict and upwards of 116,000 Russian casualties, Moscow continues to attack its neighboring country, striking the central town of Dnipro on Saturday with Kh-22 missiles, according to Newsweek. High rise apartment buildings were destroyed, with at least 30 people killed and nearly 80 others injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video Saturday that showed a nine-story apartment building in Dnipro that had been destroyed.

"Eternal memory to all whose lives were taken by [Russian] terror!" Zelenskyy tweeted. "The world must stop evil. Debris clearance in Dnipro continues. All services are working. We're fighting for every person, every life. We'll find everyone involved in terror. Everyone will bear responsibility. Utmost."

Ukraine's Office of the Prosecutor General said Russia's 52nd Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment was responsible.

"According to preliminary information, the Kh-22 missile was used," the office wrote in a Telegram post. "This type of missile leads to the greatest human casualties, because the missile is extremely inaccurate, has a huge deviation. Therefore, the use of such weapons for targets in densely populated areas is clearly a war crime. This type of rocket was used in Sergiivka and Kremenchuk. It can be launched by a single Russian unit – the 52nd Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment."

Dnipro declared a three-day mourning period to honor those killed in the missile attacks Saturday.

The Prosecutor General's office decried the attacks Saturday, calling them a "crime against humanity."

"This tragedy is not just a war crime, it is a crime against humanity," the office said, Newsweek reported. "A large-scale killing of civilians in Ukraine. Every important piece of evidence will be documented. The investigation and prosecutors will establish and bring to justice both those who directly launched the missiles and their commanders who gave this criminal order. The entire Russian military leadership."