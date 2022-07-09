Ukraine Worries With UK's Boris Johnson Out

While there may be many people in the United Kingdom upset that Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned amid scandal this week, the people of Ukraine may be feeling the loss even more.

"We all heard this news with sadness. Not only me, but also the entire Ukrainian society," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Johnson in a phone call on Thursday, reports CNN. "We have no doubt that Great Britain's support will be preserved, but your personal leadership and charisma made it special."

In an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Thursday, Zelenskyy said he hoped the United Kingdom would continue Johnson’s vocal, and complete support of the war effort against invading Russian forces.

"He resigned, not because he was in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said. "I think, on the contrary, what Johnson has been doing for Ukraine is helping us a great deal. I consider him a friend to Ukraine."

Johnson, 58, stepped down Thursday as PM and Leader of the Conservative Party amid several scandals and resignations in his administration, the Washington Post reported.

"As we have seen at Westminster … when the herd moves, it moves. And my friends, in politics, no one is remotely indispensable," Johnson said. "I know there are many people who are relieved, and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed. I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world. But them’s the breaks."

CNN reported that Johnson’s administration sent Ukraine $4.6 billion in aid so far this year. But there are fears that the support could fade in the wake of his departure.

"The loudness and brashness of Johnson's support for Ukraine's fight ... stands in stark contrast to the understated support given by Germany's Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz," Kristine Berzina, senior security, and defense policy fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, told CNN.

"Here was a leader of a major European power, a nuclear power, not afraid to back Ukraine and call Russia out."

Some pundits said Johnson’s fervent support and encouragement for Ukraine was nothing more than a strategic distraction from the political problems he was facing at home.

"Ukraine has given Johnson a rare chance to emulate his hero [Winston Churchill]: to take a tough and uncompromising stance on an issue that is both moral and military," Peter Kellner, a British polling expert, journalist and visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe, told CNN.

"The Russian invasion came at a time when Johnson was engulfed by scandal, notably over 'Partygate', and was also afflicted by the political costs of rapidly rising inflation. He is not the first, and won't be the last, national leader to use toughness abroad to disguise weakness at home."

Zelenskyy said in the interview that he believes Ukraine will continue to get support from the U.K. despite Johnson’s departure.

"I think the U.K. is on the side of good, on the side of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said. "And I’m sure the U.K. policy toward Ukraine is not going to be changing because of Boris Johnson."