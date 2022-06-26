Ukraine Considers Suspending Visa-Free Travel for Israelis

Ukraine officials are pondering a suspension of the country's visa-free agreement with Israel, due to dissatisfaction with Jerusalem's policy on Ukrainian refugees, according to Yevgen Korniychuk, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel.

During his Saturday interview with Israeli Russian-language news outlet Detaly, Ambassador Korniychuk said, "Russian citizens enter Israel without restrictions, Belarusian citizens as well, and Ukrainian citizens have invented electronic visas."

Korniychuk added, "Neither I nor my management can help but take it painfully ... we are now considering whether to suspend the visa-free regime for Israelis in response. It will be imperceptible now, but before Rosh Hashanah, the Israeli government will feel it."

Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, offered a similarly derisive statement back in March, decrying the electronic permit system implemented as "an unfriendly step for the citizens of Ukraine."

For Saturday's TV interview, Korniychuk also expressed disappointment with Israel's stance on the Russian invasion, saying Ukraine "expects [any form of] help from our partners ... but do not sit on the shore waiting for someone to start winning."

According to the Good Time To Invest blog, Israel became the only state that introduced a visa regime for immigrants from Ukraine; and since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, all countries have helped Ukrainian refugees find a new home or temporary asylum.

But "Israel has imposed a brutal framework on Ukrainians, even though Ukraine has accepted more than 67.000 Jews in peacetime," the blog entry reads.