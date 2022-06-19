Ukraine Authorities: Buildings Blaze after Shelling Hits Sumy Region

Ukraine authorities released footage on Sunday appearing to show the aftermath of shelling in Seredyna Buda, in Ukraine's Sumy region.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the video, the date it was filmed and the location of the footage.

A video from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed firefighters dousing a burning house with water, while footage from Ukraine's National Police showed damaged buildings and rubble covering the ground, as security officials inspected the scene.

According to Ukraine police, at least ten residential buildings were damaged in the shelling.

Ukraine's Sumy region lies in the northeast of the country.