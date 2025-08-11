Ukrainian Intel Leaks Russia-India Defense Talks

Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) has obtained information about Moscow's desire to strengthen military-technical cooperation with India, a source in HUR told the Kyiv Post.

Russian and Indian delegations are expected to reach agreement on military cooperation for the next two years during the fourth meeting of a working subgroup in St. Petersburg, the HUR source said.

The source added that even though the meeting is to be held under strict secrecy, HUR has obtained a detailed agenda, which "includes discussions on defense cooperation, military training, and the holding of joint military exercises."

Even before next month's meeting, Russia and India have already been implementing large-scale joint projects — including the production of PJ-10 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and AK-203 assault rifles, the Kyiv Post reported.

In addition, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave indications of positive progress with Moscow after a phone call last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin and a commitment to deepen ties, even as the Trump administration threatened 50% tariffs on Indian goods due to its continued buying of Russian oil.

After Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, India became a major purchaser of Russian oil, with New Delhi benefiting from reselling the crude as refined products.