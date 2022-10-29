×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | russia | grain | africa | war

Ukraine Says Russia Grain Move Requires Strong International Response

Ukraine Says Russia Grain Move Requires Strong International Response
A view of the Comorian-flagged general cargo ship "Kubrosli Y." in the sea port in Odesa after restarting grain export, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine August 19, 2022. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

Saturday, 29 October 2022 05:25 PM EDT

Russia's suspension of a Black Sea grain export deal requires a strong international response from the United Nations and the Group of 20 major economies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

In a video address, he accused Russia of trying to create an artificial famine in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. 

U.S. President Joe Biden denounced the move as "purely outrageous" and said it would increase starvation.

Russia's defense ministry said Ukraine attacked the Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol on the annexed Crimean peninsula with 16 drones early on Saturday, and that British navy "specialists" had helped coordinate the "terrorist" attack.

The suspension will cut Ukrainian grain exports from its crucial Black Sea ports.

"There's no merit to what they're doing. The U.N. negotiated that deal and that should be the end of it," Biden told reporters in his home state of Delaware.

The deal allows shipments of grain from Ukraine, one of the world's largest exporters, that the Russian invasion had halted.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia's suspension of a Black Sea grain export deal requires a strong international response from the United Nations and the Group of 20 major economies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday.
ukraine, russia, grain, africa, war
166
2022-25-29
Saturday, 29 October 2022 05:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved