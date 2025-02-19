WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | russia | france | britain | emmanuel macron | keir starmer

Mike Waltz: France's Macron, UK's Starmer to Visit D.C. Amid Ukraine Talks

Wednesday, 19 February 2025 02:25 PM EST

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit Washington next week amid other meetings aimed at bringing an end to Russia's war in Ukraine, U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz said on Wednesday.

Asked about the chances of reaching a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, Waltz told Fox News in an interview, "We're engaging on all sides, and then the next step is we're going to put technical teams forward to start talking more details."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit Washington next week amid other meetings aimed at bringing an end to Russia's war in Ukraine, U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz said on Wednesday.
ukraine, russia, france, britain, emmanuel macron, keir starmer
80
2025-25-19
Wednesday, 19 February 2025 02:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved