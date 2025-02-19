Mike Waltz: France's Macron, UK's Starmer to Visit D.C. Amid Ukraine Talks

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit Washington next week amid other meetings aimed at bringing an end to Russia's war in Ukraine, U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz said on Wednesday.

Asked about the chances of reaching a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, Waltz told Fox News in an interview, "We're engaging on all sides, and then the next step is we're going to put technical teams forward to start talking more details."