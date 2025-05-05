WATCH TV LIVE

Ukraine Says it Shot Down 42 Russian Drones, but Two Regions Hit

Monday, 05 May 2025 10:09 AM EDT

Ukraine's air defense units shot down 42 of 116 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack that hit the regions of Sumy and Donetsk, the Ukrainian military said Monday.

It said an additional 21 drones were lost but did not disclose the fate of the remaining 53, noting that Sumy and Donetsk "suffered as a result of the attack."

Kyiv said Russia also attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles that were not shot down.

Civilian authorities in Ukraine did not immediately comment on the overnight attacks.

