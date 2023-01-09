×
Ukraine: Russian Cyberattacks Could Be War Crimes

a damaged room at a children's hospital
An inside view of a damaged room at a regional Children's Hospital after a Russian missile strike in the southern city of Kherson. Ukrainian officials have said that Russia has used cyberattacks to complement military attacks. (Dimitar Dilkoff/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 09 January 2023 09:42 AM EST

Some cyberattacks on Ukraine's state and civilian infrastructure could be considered war crimes, one of the country's top cyber officials said.

Victor Zhora, chief digital transformation officer at Ukraine's State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection (SSSCIP), said Russia has used cyberattacks to complement military attacks.

"When we observe the situation in cyberspace, we notice some coordination between kinetic strikes and cyberattacks, and since the majority of kinetic attacks are organized against civilians — being a direct act of war crime — supportive actions in cyber can be considered as war crimes," Zhora told Politico.

Zhora added that Ukrainian officials, in efforts to support potential prosecutions for war crimes, were gathering evidence of cyberattacks linked to military strikes and sharing the information with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague.

Academics and researchers have made the case for classifying Russia's digital attacks as being war crimes but doing so would be a first.

Zhora cited attacks on private energy investor DTEK last July as an example.

"Their thermal power plant was shelled, and simultaneously, their corporate network was attacked," Zhora told Politico. "It's directed and planned activity from Russians, which they did both in conventional domain and in cyber domain."

NATO officials have suggested that cyberattacks could "spill over" into NATO countries.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 09 January 2023 09:42 AM
