Ukraine: 400 Russian Collaborators Detained in Black Sea Port

A weekend curfew resulted in the detention of 400 alleged Russian collaborators in the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv, Newsweek reported, citing Ukrainian authorities.

The city was put under curfew at 11 p.m. local time Friday, and it was lifted at 5 a.m. local time Monday. Residents had been warned the curfew was coming, but not the specific time, so they could stock up on supplies.

The city has been subjected to Russian shelling since Russia first invaded Ukraine in February.

Regional Gov. Vitaliy Kim cited a crackdown on those collaborating with Russia as the purpose of the curfew. Dmytro Marchenko, major general of the armed forces of Ukraine, said it was a success.

"About 400 people were detained with confirmation of their actions, that they passed information to the other side," Marchenko said on a local television station.

"I can't talk about it yet, but the operation was very successful," he added. "They cleaned the city perfectly."

The operation also found other criminals unrelated to Russian collaboration, Marchenko said, adding the effort to find collaborators will continue in Mykolaiv elsewhere in the region.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app Monday, Kim apologized to residents who had to endure the curfew.

"Sorry for the inconvenience over the weekend, but it was worth it," he said.

"We have dealt with one group, which will not interfere with us now," he said.

He also pointed out there were no attacks on the city during the time period.

"As you can see, no one has been shot," he said. "No one has attacked Bashtanka and Mykolaiv."