Ukraine: Russia's Belgorod Post 'Successfully Struck'

Wednesday, 20 November 2024 09:04 AM EST

Ukraine said Wednesday a Russian command post had been "successfully struck" in the town of Gubkin in Russia's Belgorod region, around 168 km (105 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

The military intelligence agency's statement, which came a day after Ukraine used U.S. ATACMS missiles to strike a Russian arsenal, did not specify who carried out the attack, when it took place or the type of weapon used.

"Gubkin residents observed thick black smoke, smelled it and heard loud explosions," the agency known as HUR said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app. It added that the attack targeted the command post of Russia's "Sever" group of forces.

The Russian defense ministry said Wednesday it intercepted 44 drones launched by Ukraine's armed forces overnight, including three over the Belgorod region.

Wednesday, 20 November 2024 09:04 AM
