French Photojournalist Killed by Russian Drone in Ukraine

A Russian drone attack killed a French photojournalist on Friday in eastern Ukraine on the front line of the 3 1/2-year-old war with Russia, the Ukrainian military said.

The Fourth Separate Mechanized Brigade, writing on Facebook, said photojournalist Antoni Lallican was killed in a drone strike. A Ukrainian photographer accompanying him, Hryhory Ivanchenko, was injured in the incident.

Both were wearing protective equipment and armored vests clearly indicating that they were journalists, the statement said.

The head of the Ukrainian Union of Journalists, Serhiy Tomilenko, told Ukrainian media that Lallican had been killed near the town of Druzhkivka, one of the hottest sectors of the 780-mile front line in Ukraine's Donbas region.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a post on X, expressed condolences to his family and to journalists placing themselves in danger while on assignment.