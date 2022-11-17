US-Supplied Air Defense System Boasts Perfect Success Rate in Ukraine

Advanced surface-to-air missile systems given by the United States to Ukraine have had a whopping "100% success rate in intercepting Russian missiles," Newsweek reported.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the news Wednesday while praising the NASAMS, which "are now operational, and their performance so far has been very impressive" in countering Russian bombardment.

NASAMS (Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) are developed by Norway's Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and U.S. contractor Raytheon for use in 12 countries to "identify, engage and destroy current and evolving enemy aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and emerging cruise missile threats."

Austin also highlighted that the Pentagon was looking to secure "more critical equipment to protect and repair Ukraine's energy infrastructure after Russia's indefensible attacks."

His comments arrived hours after the U.S., along with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, revealed that the missile strike killing two people in Poland was likely an accident by Ukraine, The Associated Press reported.

"Ukraine's defense was launching their missiles in various directions, and it is highly probable that one of these missiles, unfortunately, fell on Polish territory," Polish President Andrzej Duda said, the statement later backed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

On Wednesday, Austin joined the cadre of Western allies skeptical of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's claims the strike was a deliberate attack by Russia. He confirmed to reporters that the U.S. has seen "nothing that contradicts" Duda's assessment.

Zelenskyy "has been in touch with the Polish president himself to clarify the facts. The chair of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council said that Ukraine is pursuing a comprehensive analysis of what happened," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed.