Ukraine's Zelenskyy Visits Donetsk Frontline

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Dec. 12, 2023, in a Washington, D.C., TV studio. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Friday, 19 April 2024 08:31 AM EDT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday visited the frontline Donetsk region in Ukraine's east and held a meeting on the defense situation.

He said on X that he also visited a paratroopers' medical platoon and examined the construction of fortifications: "Every effort must be made in this regard."

Twenty-five months into Moscow's full-scale invasion, Ukraine is on the back foot, and Russian troops are inching forward.

Kyiv scaled up its efforts to build effective defense lines as its officials warned about Russian troops preparing a possible offensive later this spring or in summer.

Video from the trip shared by Zelenskyy showed an entrance sign to the town of Sloviansk, about 18 miles from the target of a recently intensified Russian advance — Chasiv Yar.

Ukraine's army chief said Moscow troops forces aimed to capture the town by May aiming to set the stage further advance in the region. Kyiv's brigades were holding back the assaults. 

