Polls: Growing Numbers Disagree With Trump on Ukraine

Two new polls since his dustup with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week show a growing number of Americans disagree with President Donald Trump's stance on Ukraine and his foreign policies, according to The Washington Post.

The Reuters-Ipsos and Economist-YouGov polls showed Trump's support deteriorating on Ukraine and foreign policy in general.

According to the Reuters-Ipsos survey, 50% of those surveyed said they disapprove (lean, somewhat or strongly) of Trump's foreign policies vs. 37% who said they approve. That is a swing of 15 points since January, according to the Post, when 39% said they approved vs. 37% who disapproved.

Among independents in the latest Reuters-Ipsos survey, 53% said they disapproved vs. 33% who approved.

In the Economist poll, 45% overall said they disapprove of Trump's handling of the situation with Russia and Ukraine vs. 40% who approved. Among independents surveyed, 42% said they disapprove against 34% who approved, according to the survey.

Notably, the same poll shows Trump with an approval rating of 48% overall against 46% who said they disapprove. Among independents, Trump has an approval rating of 43% vs. 44% who disapprove, according to the Economist poll.

The polls were conducted after the contentious meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on Feb. 28. Zelenskyy came looking for security against future Russia aggression, which was not received well by Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Zelenskyy's visit, which was supposed to culminate in the signing of a minerals deal between the countries, was cut short instead.

The Reuters-Ipsos poll surveyed 1,174 adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points with a 95% confidence level. The Economist-YouGov poll surveyed 1,638 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.