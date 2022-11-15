Two Dead After Russian Missiles Strike Polish Grain Driers

Two people died Tuesday afternoon after Russian missiles struck grain driers in Prezwdów, Poland, according to a domestic media report.

The city near the Ukraine border is a village of only 710 residents on the eastern end of Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has issued an emergency meeting of the nation's top security and defense officials, according to Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller.

The spokesman referred to the meeting as being due to a "crisis situation."

Poland is an EU and NATO member, which could mean far-reaching consequences.

The White House said it could "not confirm" if stray Russian missiles caused it.

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda said in a Tweet, "Concerning news from Poland tonight on at least two explosions.

"Keeping a close contact with our Polish friends. Lithuania stands in strong solidarity with Poland. Every inch of #NATO territory must be defended!"

Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks tweeted, "My condolences to our Polish brothers in arms. Criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland. Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime."

He added, "My first reaction would be that after Russians hit Polish territory, 4. Article is in place, just like air defence of Ukrainian air."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with his defense council for a meeting over "the missile hitting territory of Poland," according to spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs.

The U.K.'s foreign affairs ministry, FCDO, stated London was "investigating these reports and liaising closely with allies."

On Tuesday, Russia was leveling cities across Ukraine with missiles, which Kyiv says is the heaviest wave it has endured since the start of the conflict.