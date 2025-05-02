Ukraine's Parliament Plans Ratification Vote on US Minerals Deal on May 8

Friday, 02 May 2025 07:22 AM EDT
The Ukrainian parliament plans to hold a ratification vote on a minerals deal with the U.S. on May 8, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Friday.
