Tags: ukraine | parliament | vote | us minerals deal

Ukraine's Parliament Plans Ratification Vote on US Minerals Deal on May 8

Friday, 02 May 2025 07:22 AM EDT

The Ukrainian parliament plans to hold a ratification vote on a minerals deal with the U.S. on May 8, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Friday. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

