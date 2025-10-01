WATCH TV LIVE

9 Dead as Odesa, Ukraine Flood Rescuers Battle Weather

Wednesday, 01 October 2025 07:06 AM EDT

Rescuers worked through the night, battling havoc from severe weather and floods in Ukraine's southern city of Odesa and the surrounding district that killed nine people, a child among them, the state emergency service said on Wednesday.

The workers helped evacuate people from water traps, shift cars, pump water from buildings, and trace a missing girl who was found in the early hours, the service said on the Telegram messaging app.

It posted pictures of passengers being taken off a flooded bus and cars pulled from the water.

"In just seven hours, almost two months’ worth of rain fell in Odesa," Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov said on Telegram earlier. "No stormwater drainage system can withstand such a load."

A total of 362 people were rescued in the continuing effort, the emergency service added.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


