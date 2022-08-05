Social Media Post: Ukraine Strike Killed 6 Russian Commanders

A Ukrainian military officer used dramatic video on social media to claim that a precision strike on a small Russian convoy killed six commanders and five soldiers.

Anatoly Stefan Stirlitz posted the video Thursday.

The video shows a bird's-eye view of two small trucks traveling at speed on a rural road. As the trucks approach a curve, a missile strikes the lead vehicle. After the explosion, the truck continues off the road and into a nearby field.

The second truck continues through the turn but soon rolls over into the gutter.

"The commanders were on their way from a meeting," the officer said on Telegram.

"And at this time, our glorious Cossacks were waiting for them. 6 commanders and 5 soldiers were officially denazified and demilitarized."

Cossacks refers to the historically self-governing Ukrainian frontiersmen who occasionally served as cavalry in the pre-Soviet, imperial Russian army, the New York Post said.

Russia initially claimed its unprovoked attack on Ukraine was unleashed to "denazify" the country and disband its military.

Stirlitz mentions the 56th Motorized Brigade in his Telegram post — a unit that has been active in the Donbas and around Mariupol.

The officer ended his post by saying, "Glory to Ukraine and its soldiers."

There was no mention of when and where the strike took place, nor were the vehicles identified.

Stirlitz continued to mock Russia over its proclaimed goal of "denazification" on Friday.

He posted a photo of an apparent Ukrainian soldier with the text: "Lieutenant Ivan Golovach made a 'step of goodwill' — he officially de-Nazified and demilitarized."

He then posted another photo with the text: "special forces major Ivan Honeman took a 'step of goodwill' — officially de-Nazified and demilitarized."

In March, Financial Times reported that Russia no longer was requesting that Ukraine "denazify" as part of cease-fire negotiations.