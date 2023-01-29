×
Tags: ukraine | missile | kharkiv

Missile Hits Dwelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv: 1 Dead, 3 Injured

ukraine and russia pinpoints on a map

(Dreamstime)

Sunday, 29 January 2023 08:13 PM EST

A missile hit an apartment building on Sunday in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, killing one person, injuring at least three, and causing widespread damage, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

A Reuters picture from the scene showed fire engulfing part of a residential building in the country's second most-populous city. Synehubov said the strike took place in the city's central Kyiv district.

"Three people were slightly injured. Unfortunately, an elderly woman was killed," Synehubov wrote on Telegram. "Her husband was nearby when the strike occurred and by a miracle suffered no serious injuries."

Synehubov told the Suspilne media outlet that rescue teams were searching for another missing elderly woman who could be under rubble left by the impact.

"The fourth floor has been destroyed. This is an old building," he was quoted as saying. "We understand that the second and third floors were heavily damaged. The entire section of the building is no longer fit for habitation."

Anatoly Torianyk, deputy head of Kharkiv rescue services, said the building was made of wood. He said that there was no indication of further casualties.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


