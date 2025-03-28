Ukraine Working on Its Position on Draft US Minerals Deal

A Ukrainian deputy prime minister said on Friday that Kyiv would issue its position on a new draft minerals deal drawn up by the United States once there was consensus, and cautioned against public discussion of the text.

The official, Yulia Svyrydenko, said that any such discussion was harmful and prevented "constructive" discussion taking place with the United States.

She was answering questions from lawmakers in Ukraine's parliament. The remarks were broadcast on social media by a lawmaker, Oleksii Honcharenko.

The Trump administration has proposed a new, more expansive minerals deal with Ukraine, according to three people familiar with the ongoing negotiations and a summary of a draft proposal obtained by Reuters.

The U.S. has revised its original proposal, said the sources, and it gives Ukraine no future security guarantees but requires it to contribute to a joint investment fund all income from the use of natural resources managed by state and private enterprises across Ukrainian territory.

The terms put forward by Washington go well beyond the deal discussed in the days leading up to the contentious Oval Office meeting last month between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been leading negotiations for the United States, said one of the sources.

Bessent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposal makes no mention of the U.S. taking ownership of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, according to the summary - something Trump had talked about.

Trump has said a minerals deal will help secure a peace agreement by giving the United States a financial stake in Ukraine's future. He also sees it as America's way of earning back some of the tens of billions of dollars it has given to Ukraine in financial and military aid since Russia invaded three years ago.

National Security Council spokesperson James Hewitt declined to confirm the terms of the latest proposal, but said the deal would strengthen the relationship between the U.S. and Ukraine.

"The mineral deal offers Ukraine the opportunity to form an enduring economic relationship with the United States that is the basis for long term security and peace," said Hewitt.