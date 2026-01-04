WATCH TV LIVE

Ukraine Military: Russian Strike on Kyiv Kills Civilian

Sunday, 04 January 2026 09:48 PM EST

A Russian air attack on Kyiv on Monday killed one civilian, Ukraine's military said, in what appeared ‍to be the first reported ‍death in Russian strikes on the capital this year.

"One ⁠person has been killed so far as a result of the attack. ​The attack is continuing," Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the ‍Telegram messaging app.

He said people were being evacuated ⁠from a building damaged in the attack in the Obolonskyi district, north of Kyiv's center.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said air ⁠defense forces were operating ​in the ⁠capital and urged residents to remain in shelters.

Russia ‍has repeatedly attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with ‌missiles and drones during the nearly four-year-old war, saying it strikes military targets, ⁠while ​Ukraine says civilians ‍and civilian infrastructure are often hit. 

