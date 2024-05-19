WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | military | bomb | russia | belgorod | killed | damage

Ukrainian Shells Injure 13 in Russia's Belgorod Region

Sunday, 19 May 2024 02:12 PM EDT

The Ukrainian military shelled areas of Russia's southern Belgorod region on Sunday, injuring at least 13 people and damaging dwellings, Regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Gladkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said multiple-launch rockets hit the town of Shebekino, injuring 11 people, including three children. Seven apartment buildings sustained damage.

On the town's eastern fringe, in the village of Rzhevka, two people were injured in shelling by the Ukrainian military, Gladkov said. At least one dwelling was badly damaged.

Reuters could not verify the reports independently.

Ukraine's military has staged frequent attacks on towns and villages on Russian regions on its border.

Russia's Defense Ministry, in a statement on Telegram, said air defense units had downed one rocket and three drones over Belgorod Region.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Ukrainian military shelled areas of Russia's southern Belgorod region on Sunday, injuring at least 13 people and damaging dwellings, Regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
ukraine, military, bomb, russia, belgorod, killed, damage, vyacheslav gladkov, attacks, drones
125
2024-12-19
Sunday, 19 May 2024 02:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved