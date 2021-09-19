×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Ukraine | LGBT | March

Thousands March in Ukraine for LGBT Rights, Safety

Thousands March in Ukraine for LGBT Rights, Safety

Sunday, 19 September 2021 09:00 AM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Some 7,000 people gathered in Ukrainian capital on Sunday for the annual March for Equality in support of the rights of the country's LGBT community.

Equipped with colorful costumes and rainbow flags, the crowd marched down the central streets of Kyiv, some carrying banners reading “Fight for right!” Participants announced eight demands for Ukrainian authorities, including legalization of civil partnerships for LGBT people and laws against LGBT hate crimes.

“We've grown tired of waiting for change and enduring systematic intimidation, pressure, disruption of peaceful events, attacks on activists and the LGBT community,” the marchers said in a statement. “We demand changes here and now, as we want to live freely in our own country."

The march was guarded by police, who sought to prevent clashes with far-right groups that attempt to disrupt the event every year. Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova urged radical groups to refrain from violence.

“We're different, but we're equal,” Denisova said. “Ukraine's constitution has declared all people equal in their rights from birth, regardless of any characteristics, including sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Several hundred activists opposing the march held their own rally in a park in Kyiv. No clashes have been reported.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Some 7,000 people gathered in Ukrainian capital on Sunday for the annual March for Equality in support of the rights of the country's LGBT community. Equipped with colorful costumes and rainbow flags, the crowd marched down the central streets of Kyiv, some carrying banners...
Ukraine,LGBT,March
201
2021-00-19
Sunday, 19 September 2021 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved