×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine kyiv court explosion

Suspect in Ukraine Detonates Explosives at a Courthouse, Killing Himself and Wounding 2 Officers

Suspect in Ukraine Detonates Explosives at a Courthouse, Killing Himself and Wounding 2 Officers

Wednesday, 05 July 2023 05:00 PM EDT

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A criminal suspect died Tuesday when he detonated explosives inside a court building in the Ukrainian capital, and two police officers were wounded, officials said.

The suspect, Ihor Humeniuk, detonated an explosive device inside the Shevchenkivskyi District Court, as he made an abortive attempt to escape, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Humeniuk received the explosives and managed to bring them inside the court building. The two wounded officers belong to a special police unit.

Humeniuk has been in custody for eight years on charges of throwing a grenade during a demonstration outside the country's parliament that killed three members of the National Guard and wounded more than 140 others in 2015.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A criminal suspect died Tuesday when he detonated explosives inside a court building in the Ukrainian capital, and two police officers were wounded, officials said. The suspect, Ihor Humeniuk, detonated an explosive device inside the Shevchenkivskyi District Court, as he...
ukraine kyiv court explosion
120
2023-00-05
Wednesday, 05 July 2023 05:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved