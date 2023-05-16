×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | head | supreme court | detained

Head of Ukraine's Supreme Court Detained

a police officer stands in front of the supreme court in kiev
The Suppreme Court in Kiev. (Getty Images)
 

Tuesday, 16 May 2023 07:47 AM EDT

The head of Ukraine's Supreme Court has been detained over an alleged bribery scheme, a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on Tuesday.

The prosecutor did not name the official detained, but told a briefing that he was the head of the Supreme Court and had not yet been served with a formal "notice of suspicion."

The Supreme Court is headed by Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniaziev, who could not be reached for comment.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and SAPO announced on Monday that they had "exposed large-scale corruption" at the court, and shared a photograph of piles of dollars neatly lined up on a sofa.

"You see that we are showing through real cases, real deeds, what our priority is: it's top corruption, it's criminal organization at the highest levels of power," NABU director Semen Kryvonos told Tuesday's briefing. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The head of Ukraine's Supreme Court has been detained over an alleged bribery scheme, a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on Tuesday. The prosecutor did not name the official detained, but told a briefing that he was the head of...
ukraine, head, supreme court, detained
145
2023-47-16
Tuesday, 16 May 2023 07:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved