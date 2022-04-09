Ukraine Is a Battleground, But the Stakes Are Global

Essentially, the war in Ukraine is about resetting global arrangements. Sure, the war is about the Russian invasion, and it has caused untold suffering, but what we see is only the proverbial tip of the iceberg.

Beneath the surface is a deadly confrontation between two competing world visions: Western capitalist globalism vs. Eastern nationalist socialism. Although Ukraine is the battleground, the stakes are global.

The Western vision started at the end of WWII and continued thereafter when the winning powers set up the United Nations, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization, and other regional blocs.

Later, Europe began to unite, and NATO was set up to defend the West. The intention of the founders was honorable: to safeguard and promote freedom and democracy. However, as the French philosopher Blaise Pascal once said, "the road to hell is paved with good intentions."

In time it became known as the New World Order. From the start, it favored the rich countries and the strong corporations. With the passage of time, nation states and governments began to lose their prerogatives and international companies began to control the world's economy. As long as America defended the West against brutal and godless communism, the system worked.

But once the communist bloc disintegrated, the rush toward globalization became a savage race. While rich people and corporations became richer, increasingly more people and some entire countries began to struggle causing social confusion and polarization.

The U.S. media, for example, often refers to the "1%" of the population that owns most of everything and controls society. The American political system still works, but average people struggle under financial debt.

On a global level, the situation is a lot worse. In his book "Superclass: The Global Power Elite and the World They Are Making" (Ferrar, Straus and Giraux, New York, 2008), David Rothkopf describes a world controlled by several thousand greedy billionaires who have everything and, yet, they want even more.

These globalists backed by the American government and apologists of globalization have their own view of earthly paradise. They claim, "In the future, people will own nothing, and everybody will be happy!"

Really? Who will be in charge? What does the average American stand to gain?

During Soviet times, Moscow was supposed to establish communism as a "worker's paradise." Did we reverse roles and, instead of communism, we now push for globalization?

Regarding the war in Ukraine, yes, we should assist the suffering Ukrainian people. For most Americans, the appeal is humanitarian. For the global elite, the end game means huge resources and more profits.

And if Ukraine is added to the Western globalist portfolio, maybe Russia will be next.

The Russian Federation under Putin does not like such a perspective, while the Russian society is thoroughly split. The young, educated generation is attracted by the lure of the West. The oligarchs are divided. They would accept the new order if the West would let them keep the loot.

The Russian majority is caught by surprise. Many Russians have returned to the old Christian religion and values, but they do not like Putin's authoritarian rule.

The new Russia, and especially the Orthodox Church, also rejects the values, mentality, and behavior of the West. They deplore its chaotic liberties, licentious behavior, lack of morality, and anti-Christian trends. The Western and Eastern visions are now colliding in Ukraine, but that might be just a waystation toward a global reset.

Behind Russia is China, a nationalist-socialist country with its own plan and vision of the world: another vision; another future clash.