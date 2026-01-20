Ukraine's FM Calls for Urgent Support After Russian Attack

Ukraine's foreign minister called on Tuesday for urgent support for Ukraine, including air defense and sanctions pressure on Russia, saying Moscow's latest "barbaric strike" was a wake-up call to world leaders gathering in Davos.
"We need urgent additional energy assistance, air defense and interceptors, as well as sanctions pressure on Moscow," Andrii Sybiha said in a post on X, adding that thousands of houses were without heating in capital Kyiv in freezing temperatures.
