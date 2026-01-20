WATCH TV LIVE

Ukraine's FM Calls for Urgent Support After Russian Attack

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 07:18 AM EST

Ukraine's ⁠foreign minister called on Tuesday for urgent support for Ukraine, including ‍air ‍defense and sanctions pressure on Russia, ⁠saying Moscow's latest "barbaric strike" was a ​wake-up call to world leaders gathering in ‍Davos.

"We need urgent additional ⁠energy assistance, air defense and interceptors, as well as sanctions ⁠pressure ​on ⁠Moscow," Andrii Sybiha said in ‍a post on X, ‌adding that thousands of houses were without ⁠heating ​in ‍capital Kyiv in freezing temperatures.

