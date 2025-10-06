WATCH TV LIVE

Ukraine Strikes on Refineries Jarring Russian Economy

Monday, 06 October 2025 02:24 PM EDT

Ukraine continues to strike key energy infrastructure in Russia.

The Ukrainian efforts, according to The Economist, have had a devastating effect on Russia's economy in recent weeks.

Ukraine's military leaders on Monday reported directing a drone strike on an oil site in Russian-occupied Crimea. The bombing also hit a munitions plant.

Since August, Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, targeting oil refineries, pumping stations, and export terminals. The frequency of the bombing has increased from a few weekly.

Recent attacks include damage to an oil export terminal at Novorossiysk on the Black Sea, a refinery complex in Bashkortostan — more than 800 miles from Ukraine — and a pumping station in Chuvashia, 620 miles away.

Ukraine's chief commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, noted on Sept. 25 that the broader DeepStrike campaign had targeted 85 high-value sites in under two months and said the operations reduced the capabilities of Russia's military-industrial complex.

Analysts note that while military targets have been struck, the focus on energy infrastructure is what's mostly affecting Russia's operational capacity.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

