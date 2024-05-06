WATCH TV LIVE

Ukrainian Drones Kill 6, Injure 35 in Russia

Monday, 06 May 2024 08:34 AM EDT

Ukrainian drone attacks on two buses taking people to work killed six people and injured another 35 in the Belgorod region of Russia, the governor said on Monday.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the attack took place near the village of Berezovka. He published a picture of a bus with its windows blown out.

Gladkov said one man was in serious condition and two children had superficial injuries.

Belgorod region which borders Ukraine has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian artillery, drones and proxies over the past year. Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Kyiv denies targeting civilians and says it has the right to strike Russia, which says the West ignores Ukrainian attacks on civilians.

